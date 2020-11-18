Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LXP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,116,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 46.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after buying an additional 1,194,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,884,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,929,000 after buying an additional 1,142,342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,545,000 after buying an additional 469,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,433,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,780,000 after buying an additional 445,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 81.16%. The company had revenue of $84.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

