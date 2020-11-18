Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xerox from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE XRX opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Xerox has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.24. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Xerox news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 60,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,135,989.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Gordon Krongard purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $187,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 272,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,086,977 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 75.5% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth $37,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Xerox by 79.2% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Xerox during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

