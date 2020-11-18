Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) PT Raised to C$11.00 at CIBC

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on APR.UN. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.75 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$10.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $405.24 million and a P/E ratio of -151.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$5.30 and a 1-year high of C$12.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.41.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

