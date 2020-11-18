Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUTR. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUTR opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.63 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.50. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.82.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti bought 3,085 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cutera by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,527,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,595,000 after acquiring an additional 385,695 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 727.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 363,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 319,881 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,404,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cutera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,253,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,788,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

