IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) Insider Trevor Brown Purchases 3,566,667 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) (LON:IQAI) insider Trevor Brown bought 3,566,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £71,333.34 ($93,197.47).

Trevor Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 10th, Trevor Brown sold 9,950,030 shares of IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18), for a total transaction of £1,393,004.20 ($1,819,968.91).

LON:IQAI opened at GBX 11.35 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and a PE ratio of -18.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.11. IQ-AI Limited has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 23.13 ($0.30).

About IQ-AI Limited (IQAI.L)

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops software applications for the healthcare industry in Jersey and the United States. Its products include IB Clinic, a toolkit of post-processing software plug-ins for integrating into existing medical image visualization applications; IB Rad Tech, a workflow engine that processes customized workflows; IB Neuro, which analyzes MR data sets and generates parametric perfusion maps quantifying changes in contrast over time; and IB Delta Suite that performs a various fundamental radiology operations, including image co-registration, subtraction, class map generation, and export.

