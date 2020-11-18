OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.56.

OGE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

OGE stock opened at $34.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.48. OGE Energy has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 74.54%.

In related news, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,100.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,462,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,120,000 after purchasing an additional 151,562 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,178,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in OGE Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,089,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,650,000 after acquiring an additional 92,991 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 48.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,508,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after purchasing an additional 493,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,320 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

