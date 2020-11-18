Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.09.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

WPM opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,718,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,722 shares during the last quarter. Alleghany Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,129,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,897 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,406,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,871,000 after acquiring an additional 752,009 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

