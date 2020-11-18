MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

MGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.97.

NYSE:MGP opened at $31.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.63 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 7.69. MGM Growth Properties has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $34.37.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.64 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 20,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

