JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)

Stabilus (OTCMKTS:SBLUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SBLUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stabilus in a research report on Thursday, October 15th.

Get Stabilus alerts:

OTCMKTS SBLUY opened at $13.50 on Monday. Stabilus has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.