Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.03.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

