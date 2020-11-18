Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

NKRKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Monday, August 24th.

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average is $12.88. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $17.03.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj develops and manufactures tires in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Russia, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, and Vianor segments. The Passenger Car Tyres segment develops and produces summer and winter tires for cars and vans.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGM Growth Properties Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital
MGM Growth Properties Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stabilus
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stabilus
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Capstone Turbine Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity
Capstone Turbine Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity
Boston Scientific Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade
Boston Scientific Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report