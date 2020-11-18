Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.22. 401,553 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the average session volume of 188,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.92.

Specifically, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $32,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,156 shares of company stock worth $34,772. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $68.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 42,754 shares during the period. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

