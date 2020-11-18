Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares traded down 7.9% on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $35.03. 34,673,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 10,594,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

