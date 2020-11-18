Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) shares traded down 7.9% on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $43.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Boston Scientific traded as low as $33.98 and last traded at $35.03. 34,673,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 10,594,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

BSX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.83.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298,688 shares in the company, valued at $12,174,522.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.93, for a total transaction of $2,455,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,732,408.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,979 shares of company stock worth $7,943,609. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,120,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,971,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 7.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,834,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,817,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,144,000 after purchasing an additional 117,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,965,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,155,000 after purchasing an additional 231,354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,413,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,050,000 after purchasing an additional 150,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.54%. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

