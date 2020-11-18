Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $293.71. Approximately 3,431,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 1,344,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.50.

The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.21.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MGM Growth Properties Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital
MGM Growth Properties Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stabilus
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Stabilus
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Nokian Renkaat Oyj Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Capstone Turbine Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity
Capstone Turbine Shares Up 5.1% on Insider Buying Activity
Boston Scientific Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade
Boston Scientific Trading Down 7.9% on Analyst Downgrade
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings
Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report