Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Trading Up 5.5% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)’s stock price was up 5.5% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $295.17 and last traded at $293.71. Approximately 3,431,234 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 1,344,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $278.50.

The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.21.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $323,981.58. Following the transaction, the president now owns 105,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,713,587.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.11, for a total transaction of $530,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,134 shares of company stock worth $12,035,563. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,969 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.33. The firm has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -106.80 and a beta of 1.17.

About Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.