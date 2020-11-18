Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $41.29.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,431 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,307,000 after acquiring an additional 627,520 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,490,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,546,000 after acquiring an additional 282,730 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.