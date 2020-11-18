Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Trading 5.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) shares traded up 5.5% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $9.75 to $11.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sunstone Hotel Investors traded as high as $10.82 and last traded at $10.71. 6,964,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 3,527,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

SHO has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $117,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.71 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

