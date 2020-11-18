Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Guild has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $15.66.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

