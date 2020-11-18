CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Stock Price Down 8.6% After Insider Selling

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) shares dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $66.65 and last traded at $67.14. Approximately 34,346,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 286% from the average daily volume of 8,900,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.47.

Specifically, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $87.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average is $62.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 99,595 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 98,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 34.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,898 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

