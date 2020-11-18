iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading Down 9.4% After Insider Selling

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2020

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) shares fell 9.4% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $219.00 and last traded at $220.00. 683,178 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 376,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.73.

Specifically, CEO Kevin M. King sold 31,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.22, for a total value of $8,082,562.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,019 shares in the company, valued at $66,362,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.33, for a total value of $1,144,025.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,621,957.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,961 shares of company stock worth $15,493,078 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Truist increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $236.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. iRhythm Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.05.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $71.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.23% and a negative net margin of 28.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 50.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $103,000.

About iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

