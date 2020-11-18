Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Shares Up 5.8% Following Insider Buying Activity

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.37 and last traded at $5.27. 1,838,141 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,745,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Specifically, CEO Alfred C. Liggins bought 274,457 shares of Urban One stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $285,435.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 79.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UONE. ValuEngine raised Urban One from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market cap of $236.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Urban One in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Urban One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urban One during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

