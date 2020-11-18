HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Stock Price Up 5.9% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)’s share price rose 5.9% on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 374,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 230,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. HyreCar had a negative return on equity of 268.89% and a negative net margin of 82.29%.

Get HyreCar alerts:

HYRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of HyreCar in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on HyreCar from $5.25 to $6.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in HyreCar in the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22.

About HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.