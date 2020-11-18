Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 472,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 221,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,007.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699 over the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 81,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.29.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.

