Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Trading Up 6.3% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.06. Approximately 472,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 221,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.
The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $1.33.
In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,345.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jimmy B. Morgan acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 76,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,007.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,139,816 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,699 over the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $150.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.29.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox; VÃ¸lund & Other Renewable; and SPIG. The Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
