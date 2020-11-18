SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading Up 6.3% on Analyst Upgrade

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) was up 6.3% on Tuesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $55.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. SL Green Realty traded as high as $61.14 and last traded at $60.26. Approximately 2,354,771 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 1,544,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 29.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 118.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 372.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 117,121 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 7.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 209.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.70.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

