Verso (NYSE:VRS) Shares Up 7.4% on Insider Buying Activity

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.50. 482,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 331,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

Specifically, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randy J. Nebel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $145,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $353.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -210.53%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verso by 0.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Verso by 12.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verso by 47.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Verso by 15.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 364,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 47,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Verso by 196.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

