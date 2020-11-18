IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Trading 8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)’s stock price traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $19.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IBEX traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.24. 104,810 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 137,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on IBEX from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Truist initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IBEX in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. IBEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Get IBEX alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IBEX during the third quarter worth $1,486,000.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79. The stock has a market cap of $317.01 million and a P/E ratio of 20.52.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Analysts forecast that IBEX Limited will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBEX Company Profile (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for IBEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.