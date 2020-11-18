Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Trading 8.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) traded up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company upgraded the stock from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Wells Fargo & Company now has a $45.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00. Capri traded as high as $32.99 and last traded at $32.74. 6,340,217 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 4,284,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.14.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Capri from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.69.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $1,549,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Capri by 21.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capri during the second quarter worth $536,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Capri by 34.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 277,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Capri by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 22,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.88.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. Capri’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

