DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading Up 9.1% After Analyst Upgrade

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)’s stock price was up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. DraftKings traded as high as $46.83 and last traded at $46.61. Approximately 33,758,754 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average daily volume of 13,134,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Get DraftKings alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the second quarter worth $209,918,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $173,269,000. 51.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $132.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.