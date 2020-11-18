FMC (NYSE:FMC) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $134.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FMC traded as high as $116.06 and last traded at $115.69, with a volume of 1223182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.99.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of FMC by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

