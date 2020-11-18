EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading 10.9% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) traded up 10.9% during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $1.00 to $2.50. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the stock. EnLink Midstream traded as high as $3.47 and last traded at $3.46. 3,104,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,438,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $10,676,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $8,189,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,920,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,603 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $4,218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 967,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 271.43%.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

