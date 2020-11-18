Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 32976 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.84.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $322,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,273,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Connie Matsui sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $865,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,336.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,600 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,661,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,549,000 after acquiring an additional 123,157 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 395.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,536,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,202,000 after buying an additional 1,226,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,837,000 after buying an additional 496,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 254.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.