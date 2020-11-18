Unity Software (NYSE:U) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $115.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Unity Software traded as high as $122.25 and last traded at $122.25, with a volume of 44539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $61,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $1,744,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $77,714,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at about $441,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.76.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.85 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

