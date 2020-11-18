Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.45, but opened at $0.54. Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Specifically, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,297.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,230,572 shares in the company, valued at C$1,444,388.74. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 462,000 shares of company stock valued at $209,254.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and a P/E ratio of -29.44.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

