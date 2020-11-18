Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $110.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical traded as high as $97.14 and last traded at $97.14, with a volume of 3425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.19.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,286,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey sold 6,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $530,716.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,588,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,188,830.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,097 shares of company stock worth $7,218,883. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 45.6% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

