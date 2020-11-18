iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $27.77, but opened at $25.23. iQIYI shares last traded at $23.91, with a volume of 208,116 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.19). iQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Monday, October 5th. New Street Research cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. CLSA cut shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 38,591.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,721 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,767,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,247 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,409,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 4,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 876,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after acquiring an additional 858,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 5,895.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 701,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,267,000 after acquiring an additional 689,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.49.

About iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform. It operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

