LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.86. LiveXLive Media shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 7,120 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.

In other news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,365.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,402.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired 38,405 shares of company stock worth $100,889 in the last 90 days. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

