LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.05, but opened at $1.86. LiveXLive Media shares last traded at $1.83, with a volume of 7,120 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).
A number of brokerages recently commented on LIVX. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveXLive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on LiveXLive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.14.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 372.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 58,692 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp increased its position in LiveXLive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.05% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $135.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94.
LiveXLive Media Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIVX)
LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
