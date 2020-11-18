Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $22.39. Plug Power shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 796,417 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 33,333 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $436,995.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,344.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 35,352 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $420,688.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,176.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,950,047 shares of company stock worth $76,484,411. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.13.

The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.13 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Plug Power by 106.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

