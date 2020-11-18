Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.91, but opened at $4.26. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 704 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.95% and a negative net margin of 4,873.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

