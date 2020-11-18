Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.66, but opened at $0.52. Cinedigm shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 26,750 shares traded.

The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17).

Get Cinedigm alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cinedigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Cinedigm in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Bison Entertainment Investment sold 19,666,667 shares of Cinedigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $11,406,666.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,900,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,262,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIDM. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cinedigm by 1,421.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 487,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 455,000 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 4.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a market cap of $61.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Cinedigm Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.