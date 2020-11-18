Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.68. Emerald shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 2,902 shares trading hands.

Specifically, General Counsel Mitchell Gendel acquired 30,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EEX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Emerald from $3.80 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerald from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

The company has a market cap of $252.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.25). Emerald had a negative net margin of 402.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 2,751.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,831 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Emerald by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerald in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerald Company Profile (NYSE:EEX)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing Websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

