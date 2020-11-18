AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $7.50 to $12.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.84, but opened at $8.74. AXT shares last traded at $9.45, with a volume of 30,010 shares traded.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTI. ValuEngine cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.60 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. AXT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.84.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 161,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,598 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 729,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 31,263 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 416,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 129,733 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,564,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 191,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AXT by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 63.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $399.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.23 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

