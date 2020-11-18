IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “

Get IHI alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. IHI has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of -0.21.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. IHI had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that IHI will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells machinery and equipment in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers boilers, environment responsive systems, components for nuclear power plants, and facilities for nuclear fuel cycle plants, as well as gas turbine/diesel engines/gas engines.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IHI (IHICY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.