Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.68, but opened at $1.91. Clearside Biomedical shares last traded at $1.76, with a volume of 1,067 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 62,000 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $104,780.00. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.95.

The company has a market capitalization of $82.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at $440,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 104.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 18.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 50,160 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its position in Clearside Biomedical by 0.9% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,917,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

