Agora (NASDAQ:API) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $50.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Agora traded as low as $35.01 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 22259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($4.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

