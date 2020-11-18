ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

NYSE:ICL opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.00. ICL Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $4.82.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICL. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 95,610 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ICL Group by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 109,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 55,942 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of ICL Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,443,000. 4.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

