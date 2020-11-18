HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HUYA Inc. provides online services. The Company offers interactive video broadcast service which includes e-sports, music, reality show and more. HUYA Inc.is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get HUYA alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUYA. TheStreet downgraded HUYA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. China Renaissance Securities downgraded HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of HUYA in a report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.90.

NYSE HUYA opened at $21.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.01. HUYA has a twelve month low of $11.78 and a twelve month high of $30.62. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 1.18.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HUYA will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 39.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,192,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,207,000 after buying an additional 2,329,414 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 333.9% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after buying an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the second quarter valued at about $70,192,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 9.6% in the second quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 3,466,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,721,000 after buying an additional 304,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the third quarter valued at about $68,877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUYA (HUYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.