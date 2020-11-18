Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.21. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,163,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,084,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 28,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $712,343.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,034 shares in the company, valued at $458,243.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,809 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,720. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

