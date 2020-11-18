Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A., is a fashion retailer operating worldwide. The company also involves in the business of textile designing, manufacturing, and distribution. It welcomes its shoppers at its various store formats, such as Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home and Uterqüe . It has several stores in several countries. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. is headquartered in Arteixo, Spain. “

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IDEXY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Industria de Diseño Textil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Industria de Diseño Textil had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de DiseÃ±o Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and UterqÃ¼e.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.