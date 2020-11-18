Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the debt of U.S. middle-market companies. Investcorp Credit Management BDC Inc., formerly known as CM Finance Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ICMB. ValuEngine cut shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in a research report on Thursday, September 24th.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $7.70.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 71.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 342.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 58,229 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

