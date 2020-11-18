Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $128.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.99. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.72. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inspired Entertainment by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming (SBG) products to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through three segments: SBG, Virtual Sports, and Acquired Businesses. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture for licensed betting offices, casinos, gaming hall operators, bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government-affiliated operators.

