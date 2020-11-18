IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is an oncology-focused precision medicine company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for patients using molecular diagnostics. The company’s product pipeline consists of IDE196, MAT2A, PARG, Pol-theta and WRN which are in clinical stage. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. is based in South San Francisco, United States. “

IDYA has been the topic of several other reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($3.10). On average, analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total transaction of $10,928,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 715.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. 61.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

