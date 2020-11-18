Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HDIUF opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

