Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Update

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the October 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HDIUF opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. Hardwoods Distribution has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

HDIUF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

